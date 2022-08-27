Equitable Trust Co. Grows Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $58.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

