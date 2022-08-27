Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lowered by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.