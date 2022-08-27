Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 270 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

CLX stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

