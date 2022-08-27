Equitable Trust Co. Takes $532,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after acquiring an additional 490,914 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after buying an additional 161,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 309,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 271,948 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,037,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 191,389 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.61 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

