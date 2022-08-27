Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,507,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,411,000 after buying an additional 401,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

