Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,907,000 after purchasing an additional 595,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,564,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,685,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 373,843 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $15.38 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

