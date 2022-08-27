Equitable Trust Co. Buys 449 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $89.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,735 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

