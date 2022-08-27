Equitable Trust Co. Has $680,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5,631.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,084 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 3.5 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

