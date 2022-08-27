King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,540,000 after buying an additional 70,185 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average is $165.90.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

