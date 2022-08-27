PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Upgraded at TheStreet

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PHX Minerals Trading Down 2.7 %
PHX opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,317.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 81,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $343,750.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,388,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,332,475.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 151,649 shares of company stock worth $564,167. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals
About PHX Minerals
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.
