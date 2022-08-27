PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Upgraded at TheStreet

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 2.7 %

PHX opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,317.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,317.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 81,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $343,750.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,388,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,332,475.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 151,649 shares of company stock worth $564,167. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

About PHX Minerals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $48,000. SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.