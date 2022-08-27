King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 19,160 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $5,720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

