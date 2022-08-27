King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 423,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

