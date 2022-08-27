Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,114,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,619.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $191.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

