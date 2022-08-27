King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 13,380 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ITT by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT Trading Down 4.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

