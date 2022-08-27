King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

