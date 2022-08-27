Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMOT. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.61. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 136,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

