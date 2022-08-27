L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE LHX opened at $234.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.38. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

