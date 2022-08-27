King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 26,000 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.31% of Select Energy Services worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.42 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.34 million, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

