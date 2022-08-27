Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 148.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Q2 worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

NYSE QTWO opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Q2



Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

