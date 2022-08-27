King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Primo Water worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 121,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 179,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.