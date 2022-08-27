King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.94 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Murphy USA worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,647,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Murphy USA by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,323,000 after buying an additional 137,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 125,270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $5,200,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $292.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $303.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.01.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

