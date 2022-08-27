Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.49. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,209 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

