Veritable L.P. Sells 599 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $236.32 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

