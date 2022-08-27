Veritable L.P. Acquires 100 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 32,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.85.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics



Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

