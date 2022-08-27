Veritable L.P. Buys 27 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ASML by 49.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in ASML by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 6,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $509.94 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

