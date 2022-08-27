Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Lifted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 410,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,141,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $174,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TDY stock opened at $383.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.66 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.37 and its 200-day moving average is $414.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.