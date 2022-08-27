Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Lantheus Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

