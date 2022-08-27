Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alamo Group to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,878.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Alamo Group by 539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

