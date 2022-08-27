Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $369,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,568. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

