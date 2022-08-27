Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of SVB Financial Group worth $255,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6,147.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 71,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,901 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 216,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Wedbush cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $410.56 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

