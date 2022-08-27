Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Church & Dwight worth $202,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.30 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

