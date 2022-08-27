Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 980 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.36 and its 200 day moving average is $205.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

