Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Cummins worth $239,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE CMI opened at $222.50 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

