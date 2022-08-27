Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,660 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,147,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $221,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

