Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of TransDigm Group worth $254,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $631.02 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $590.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.96. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 over the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TDG. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra upped their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

