Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $372,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,283 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DVN opened at $72.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

