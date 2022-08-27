Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $125.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $135.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

