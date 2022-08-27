Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $378,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 35.1% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 51.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 36.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 278.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 65,127 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

