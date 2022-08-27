Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $229.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

