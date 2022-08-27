1,553 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $186.87.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.