Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of LPX opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

