Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 104.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,894 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 202,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $86.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.