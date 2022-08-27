Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,872 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 152,219 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,638,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,270 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $37.53 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

