Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Down 3.4 %

GLW stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

