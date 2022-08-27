Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $252.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

