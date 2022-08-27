Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $42.03 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $42,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

