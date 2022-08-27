TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,700 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,930,356 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $79,860.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,993 shares in the company, valued at $73,183,427.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,930,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,018,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,657 shares of company stock worth $1,662,200. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $29.34 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

