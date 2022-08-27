Actiam N.V. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Actiam N.V. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 9.3% of Actiam N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 274.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.1% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $110.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

