State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 3.70. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

