Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $124.97 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.